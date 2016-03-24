BRIEF-ISE group, Total and Sunpower Corporation to build solar power plant in Japan

March 23 Sunpower Corp

* ISE group, Total and Sunpower Corporation to build solar power plant in Japan

* To start construction of 27 Megawatt peak photovoltaic solar power plant in Nanao in Japan

* Nanao pv project is jointly managed by ise group, which will own 50 percent, total and sunpower corporation will share remaining 50 percent equity portion

* Nanao PV commercial operations planned in q1 of 2017

* Power plant is expected to produce approximately 29 gigawatt-hours of power annually