BRIEF-ISE group, Total and Sunpower Corporation to build solar power plant in Japan

Pipeline company Kinder Morgan's revenue falls 6.8 pct
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
March 23 Sunpower Corp
* ISE group, Total and Sunpower Corporation to build solar power plant in Japan
* To start construction of 27 Megawatt peak photovoltaic solar power plant in Nanao in Japan
* Nanao pv project is jointly managed by ise group, which will own 50 percent, total and sunpower corporation will share remaining 50 percent equity portion
* Nanao PV commercial operations planned in q1 of 2017
* Power plant is expected to produce approximately 29 gigawatt-hours of power annually Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sangameswaran S)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
Jan 18 Netflix Inc's international and U.S. subscriber additions sped past analysts' estimates as the video streaming service released shows including the award-winning British drama "The Crown" and a revival of "Gilmore Girls".