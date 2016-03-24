BRIEF-Konecranes says continues to pursue Terex merger despite rival bid

BRIEF-Principal Financial Group says AUM by asset manager were $390.5 bln for principal global investors as of Dec 31, 2016
* As of December 31, 2016, AUM by asset manager were $390.5 billion for principal global investors
March 24 Konecranes Abp
* says notes press release from Terex corporation on Zoomlion offer
* Konecranes says will continue to pursue proposed merger of equals with Terex
* says continues to believe that the merger with Terex represents a highly compelling opportunity for both companies and their shareholders
* U.S. crane maker Terex Corp on Wednesday received a higher bid from China's Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co to buy the company for $31 per share Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* As of December 31, 2016, AUM by asset manager were $390.5 billion for principal global investors
* CEO Thomas J. Lynch's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2k14O6C) Further company coverage:
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)