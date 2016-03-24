BRIEF-Credit Suisse says Italian criminal probe into money laundering allegations

March 24 Credit Suisse Group AG
* Says in 2015 annual report that in Italy, a criminal
investigation into allegations of money laundering activities
has been initiated against Credit Suisse AG
* In its 2014 annual report, Credit Suisse said: "In Italy,
a criminal investigation into allegations of unauthorized
exercise of financial activity and related offenses has been
initiated against subsidiaries and branches of Credit Suisse.
Credit Suisse is cooperating in the investigation."
* Earlier this month, Italian judicial sources told Reuters
Credit Suisse Group is under investigation in Italy in
connection with a case looking into allegations that the bank
helped wealthy clients transfer undeclared funds offshore.
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)