BRIEF-Konecranes shares fall after increased rival bid from Zoomlion to buy Terex

March 24 Konecranes Abp

* Shares fall 5.8 percent after increased rival bid from Zoomlion to buy Terex

* Terex shares jumped on Wednesday after it announced it had received a revised non-binding bid from Zoomlion to buy the company for $31 per share

* Terex board said it will pursue negotiations to check whether it can obtain a binding proposal from Zoomlion, although it has not changed its recommendation in support of its proposed merger with Konecranes  Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

