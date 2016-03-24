BRIEF-Konecranes shares fall after increased rival bid from Zoomlion to buy Terex

BRIEF-Principal Financial Group says AUM by asset manager were $390.5 bln for principal global investors as of Dec 31, 2016
* As of December 31, 2016, AUM by asset manager were $390.5 billion for principal global investors
March 24 Konecranes Abp
* Shares fall 5.8 percent after increased rival bid from Zoomlion to buy Terex
* Terex shares jumped on Wednesday after it announced it had received a revised non-binding bid from Zoomlion to buy the company for $31 per share
* Terex board said it will pursue negotiations to check whether it can obtain a binding proposal from Zoomlion, although it has not changed its recommendation in support of its proposed merger with Konecranes Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* CEO Thomas J. Lynch's 2016 total compensation was $11.4 million versus $12.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2k14O6C) Further company coverage:
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)