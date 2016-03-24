版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 18:08 BJT

BRIEF-MBNA has announced that it will be amongst first to bring Google's Android Pay to its customers as countdown to its UK launch, scheduled for later in 2016

March 24 Bank Of America Corp

* MBNA has announced that it will be amongst first to bring Google's Android Pay to its customers as countdown to its UK launch, scheduled for later in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

