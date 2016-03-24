版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 20:22 BJT

BRIEF-Xtant Medical expands biologics portfolio through distribution relationship with Vivex Biomedical Inc

March 24 Xtant Medical Holdings Inc

* Through agreement, Xtant Medical will be entering cellular bone graft market with a viable cell allograft, osteovive

* Vivex will process the allograft for Xtant Medical, and Xtant Medical will provide national distribution

* Says expanding its biologics portfolio through a distribution relationship with Vivex Biomedical, Inc Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1Pt5lWB ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐