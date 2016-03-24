版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 20:23 BJT

BRIEF-Hewlett Packard Enterprise declares regular cash dividend of $0.055/shr on common stock

March 24 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co

* Declared a regular cash dividend of $0.055 per share on company's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

