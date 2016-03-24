版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Trinseo SA enters underwriting agreement with Goldman Sachs and Bain Capital relating to underwritten offering of 10.6 mln shares at $0.01/shr

March 24 Trinseo SA

* Entered into underwriting agreement with Goldman Sachs and Bain Capital relating to underwritten offering of 10.6 million shares at $0.01 per share

* Says company intends to fund the share repurchase with cash on hand - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:1.usa.gov/1MnvueH ] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐