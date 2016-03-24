版本:
BRIEF-Bayer, Regeneron to jointly develop combination therapy for eye diseases

March 24 Bayer AG

* Says Bayer and Regeneron to jointly develop novel combination therapy for eye diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

