BRIEF-Ajanta Pharma USA announces launch of levetiracetam tablets

March 24 Ajanta Pharma Ltd

* Says launch of levetiracetam immediate-release tablets , a bioequivalent generic version of keppra in us market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

