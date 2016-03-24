版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-Arcelormittal to sell U.S. facilities LaPlace and Vinton Long Carbon

March 24 Arcelormittal :

* Agrees to sell its LaPlace and Vinton Long Carbon facilities in the United States to affiliate of Black Diamond Capital management

* Says terms of transaction are confidential and are not being disclosed Source text: bit.ly/1S8v3lc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

