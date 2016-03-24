BRIEF-Regeneron and Bayer to jointly develop combination therapy for eye diseases

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, dollar steady; investors eye earnings, U.S. policy
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)
March 24 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Regeneron and Bayer to jointly develop novel combination therapy for eye diseases
* Co and Bayer will jointly develop a combination therapy of angiopoietin2 antibody nesvacumab, vascular endothelial growth factor trap aflibercept
* Bayer will have exclusive commercialization rights to combination product outside United States, will share potential profits equally with co
* Within U.S., Regeneron retains exclusive commercialization rights and will retain 100 percent of profits from U.S. sales
* Also eligible to receive up to $80 million in potential payments related to development and regulatory milestones
* Will receive a $50 million upfront payment and will share global development costs for program with Bayer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Oil falls, dragging energy stocks down (Updates with late afternoon trading, adds commentary)
(Updates tables with launch details) By Paul Kilby and Davide Scigliuzzo NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American sovereigns - Argentina, Chile, Colombia and the Dominican Republic - announced new international bond sales on Wednesday. The largest issue is likely to come from Argentina, which announced five and 10-year tranches for its first international bond sale of the year. That deal is expected to price on Thursday. Argentina, Colombia and the Dominican Republic are o
* Two potential sponsors for Takata's rehabilitation plan are asking for court involvement in the process - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: