2016年 3月 24日

BRIEF-Edgewater announces appointment of directors

March 24 Edgewater

* Edgewater announces agreement with Lone Star Value and appointment of new independent directors

* Board has appointed two new independent directors Timothy Whelan and Stephen R. Bova, effective March 24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

