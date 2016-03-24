版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Triangle petroleum to evaluate strategic alternatives

March 24 Triangle Petroleum Corp

* Commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives with respect to its individual business units and co as a whole

* Recently retained PJT Partners, Alixpartners, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐