版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Biomarin- gets European orphan drug designation for Gene Therapy drug for Hemophilia A

March 24 Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

* Receives European orphan drug designation for bmn 270, first investigational aav-factor viii gene therapy for patients with hemophilia a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐