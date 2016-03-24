版本:
BRIEF-Centene Corp increased size of board to 10 directors

March 24 Centene Corp

* Increased size of its board of directors to 10 directors

* Appointment of Vicki Escarra, a director of Health Net to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

