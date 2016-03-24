版本:
BRIEF-Kempharm receives NDA user-fee waiver from FDA

March 24 Kempharm Inc

* Kempharm receives NDA user fee waiver from FDA

* FDA has set a target action date under prescription drug user fee act of June 9, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

