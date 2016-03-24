版本:
BRIEF-Centene entered into credit agreement providing for $1 bln credit facility

March 24 Centene Corp

* Entered into a new credit agreement providing for a $1 billion unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility

* Credit agreement allows for additional $250 million of incremental loans by way of new term loan facility or increase in revolving commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

