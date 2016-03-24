版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 24日 星期四 21:59 BJT

BRIEF-Premier Foods reiterates view that McCormick approach undervalues co

March 24 Premier Foods Plc

* Announcement re proposal by McCormick

* Reiterates view that non-binding and highly conditional proposal from McCormick significantly undervalues co

* Notes that price for Nissin's agreement to acquire a 17.27 pct stake in co was agreed to be 63 pence per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

