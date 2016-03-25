版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 25日 星期五 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-HNI CEO Stan Askren's 2015 total compensation was $5.9 mln

March 25 Hni Corp -

* Says ceo stan askren's fy 2015 total compensation $5.9 million versus $5.4 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T8ZUD9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐