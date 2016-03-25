BRIEF-HNI CEO Stan Askren's 2015 total compensation was $5.9 mln

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
March 25 Hni Corp -
* Says ceo stan askren's fy 2015 total compensation $5.9 million versus $5.4 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T8ZUD9 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PERCENT
By John Balassi NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95% Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)