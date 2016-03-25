版本:
BRIEF-Progressive CEO Glenn Renwick's 2015 total compensation was $10.1 mln

March 25 Progressive Corp -

* Says ceo glenn renwick's fy 2015 total compensation $10.1 million versus $9.8 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo john sauerland's fy 2015 total compensation $5.1 million versus $2.8 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1UQ2UnM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

