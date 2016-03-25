版本:
BRIEF-Equifax CEO Richard Smith's 2015 total compensation was $12.9 mln

March 25 Equifax Inc -

* Says ceo richard smith's fy 2015 total compensation $12.9 million versus $13.9 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo john gamble's fy 2015 total compensation $3.0 million versus $7.1 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1RD60fC Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

