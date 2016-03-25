版本:
BRIEF-Pentair CEO Randall Hogan's 2015 total compensation was $9.5 mln

March 25 Pentair Plc -

* Says cfo john stauch's fy 2015 total compensation $2.8 million versus $4.7 million

* Says ceo randall hogan's fy 2015 total compensation $9.5 million versus $14.8 million - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1oaQtWA Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

