版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 25日 星期五 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises CEO James Ferland's 2015 total compensation was $9.9 mln

March 25 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc -

* Ceo james ferland's fy 2015 total compensation $9.9 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T97cqd Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐