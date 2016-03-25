BRIEF-Huntsman Executive Chairman Jon Huntsman's 2015 total compensation was $6.2 mln

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
March 25 Huntsman Corp -
* Ceo peter huntsman's fy 2015 total compensation $11.5 million versus $15.2 million in fy 2014
* Executive chairman jon huntsman's fy 2015 total compensation $6.2 million versus $9.8 million in fy 2014
* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PERCENT
By John Balassi NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95% Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)