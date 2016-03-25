版本:
BRIEF-Waste Management CEO David Steiner's 2015 total compensation was $11.6 mln

March 25 Waste Management Inc

* Ceo david steiner's fy 2015 total compensation was $11.6 million versus $10.8 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/22KxcLg Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

