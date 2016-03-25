版本:
2016年 3月 26日 星期六 01:50 BJT

BRIEF-Fitch says Pershing Square's ratings not yet impacted by Valeant decline

March 25 Fitch:

* Pershing Square Holdings' 'BBB+' ratings not yet impacted by valeant decline

* Pershing Square Holdings' asset value declines have been driven by underperformance of several investments, most notably Valeant Source text - bit.ly/1VNDGXP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

