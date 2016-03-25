版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 26日 星期六 00:27 BJT

BRIEF-AT&T sets quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share

March 25 At&T Inc :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

