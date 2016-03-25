版本:
BRIEF-Schlumberger NV says Cameron merger receives Chinese antitrust approval

March 25 Schlumberger NV:

* Closing set for April 1, 2016

* Schlumberger-Cameron merger receives chinese antitrust approval Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CAM.N SLB.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

