版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 26日 星期六 04:18 BJT

BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces second ACIS(R) credit risk transaction of 2016 with a $336 million limit

March 25 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Federal home loan mortgage corp says announces second acis(r) credit risk transaction of 2016 with a $336 million limit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐