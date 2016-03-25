版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 26日

BRIEF-Vector Group says CEO Lorber's 2015 total compensation $42.5 mln

March 25 Vector Group Ltd

* Says ceo howard lorber's 2015 total compensation was $42.5 million versus $29.6 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

