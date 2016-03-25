版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 26日 星期六 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. Government approves UK's $3.2 billion deal for 9 Boeing surveillance planes - CNBC, citing DJ

March 25 Boeing Co

* U.S. Government approves UK's $3.2 billion deal for 9 Boeing surveillance planes -CNBC, citing Dow Jones )

