BRIEF-Lumber Liquidators says board to increase number of directors from eight to nine

March 25 Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc

* Says appointed steve cannon to serve as a new director in class of directors whose current terms expire in 2016

* Says board took action to increase number of directors on company s board of directors from eight to nine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

