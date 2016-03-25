版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 26日 星期六 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-DuPont says entered into three-year, senior unsecured $4.5 billion term credit agreement with JP Morgan, other lenders party

March 25 E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co

* Year, senior unsecured $4.5 billion term credit agreement with jpmorgan chase bank, other lenders party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐