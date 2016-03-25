版本:
BRIEF-Microsoft says "deeply sorry for unintended offensive and hurtful tweets from Tay"- blog

March 25 (Reuters) -

* Microsoft says Tay is now offline - blog

* Microsoft says "Look to bring Tay back only when we are confident we can better anticipate malicious intent that conflicts with our principles" - blog Source: (bit.ly/1RkEphn) )

