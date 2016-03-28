版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 18:49 BJT

BRIEF-Alexion Pharmaceuticals Kanuma receives marketing approval in Japan

March 28 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Kanuma receives marketing approval in japan for treatment of patients with lysosomal acid lipase deficiency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

