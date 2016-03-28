版本:
BRIEF-Ashford seeks injunction to freeze Sessa from paying investor redemptions

March 28 Ashford Inc

* Seeks injunction to freeze Sessa from paying investor redemptions

* Requested that a Texas state court issue an injunction to prevent sessa capital from paying redemption requests made by its investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

