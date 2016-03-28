BRIEF-Intertain Group examines and considers strategic options

BRIEF-Mallinckrodt, Federal Trade Commission resolve Questcor matter
* Mallinckrodt and Federal Trade Commission resolve Questcor matter
March 28 Intertain Group Ltd
* Initiated a process to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic options available to company
* Special committee of independent directors in process of considering alternatives including sale of co
* Received many expressions of interest in acquiring all or material parts of its business
* "Financial parties have entered into confidentiality agreements with company and have access to intertain's data room"
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home