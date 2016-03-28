BRIEF-Synaptics Inc, Goodix Technology settle pending litigation

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
March 28 Synaptics Inc :
* Synaptics Incorporated, Goodix Technology settle pending litigation
* Terms of settlement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage: