版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Synaptics Inc, Goodix Technology settle pending litigation

March 28 Synaptics Inc :

* Synaptics Incorporated, Goodix Technology settle pending litigation

* Terms of settlement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐