BRIEF-Conocophillips CEO Lance's 2015 total compensation was $21.3 mln

March 28 Conocophillips

* Says ceo r.m. Lance's fy 2015 total compensation $21.3 million versus $27.6 million in fy 2014 - sec filing

* Says cfo j.w. Sheets' fy 2015 total compensation $7.1 million versus $8.4 million in fy 2014

* Evp, exploration & production m.j. Fox's fy 2015 total compensation $8.7 million versus $9.3 million in fy 2014

* Evp, technology & projects a.j. Hirshberg's fy 2015 total compensation $8.7 million versus $11.7 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1VQ21fA Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

