公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一

BRIEF-Gamestop forecasts 2016 revenues in technology brands business to $800-$855 mln

March 28 Gamestop Corp :

* For 2016, we forecast revenues in our technology brands business to increase 50% to 60%, to between $800 million and $855 million - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1UwQvH2 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

