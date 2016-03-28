BRIEF-Pandora media founder Tim Westergren takes helm as CEO

BRIEF-Rubicon Project to cease providing intent marketing services
* Rubicon Project Inc - has determined that it will cease providing intent marketing services and will close its Toronto, Canada office
March 28 Pandora Media Inc :
* Pandora founder Tim Westergren takes helm as chief executive officer
* Mike Herring named president and chief financial officer
* Chief product officer Chris Phillips takes on end-to-end product development and delivery
* Reaffirms 2016 full year targets
* Expects to come in at high end range of revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for quarter
* British tour operator flying holidaymakers home (Adds Ghana to contribute troops, paragraph 5)
* Johnson & Johnson reports 7.4 percent passive stake in Merus NV as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2j9ZI8k) Further company coverage: