公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 28日 星期一

BRIEF-Helix Energy Solutions CEO Owen Kratz's 2015 total compensation was $4.2 mln

March 28 Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc -

* Ceo owen kratz's fy 2015 total compensation $4.2 million versus $6.6 million in fy 2014 - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1TenG0x Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

