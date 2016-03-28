版本:
BRIEF-PetroFrontier appoints Robert Iverach as interim CEO

March 28 PetroFrontier Corp :

* Earl Scott is no longer employed by PetroFrontier as President and CEO

* Robert Iverach, Chairman of board, has agreed to act as President and Chief Executive Officer of corporation on an interim basis

* Earl Scott has resigned as a Director of corporation and its two Australian subsidiaries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

