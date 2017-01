BRIEF-Netflix says will soon introduce data saver feature for mobile apps - blog

March 24 Netflix Inc-

* Netflix on track to make data saver feature available to members sometime in May - blog

* Data saver feature will provide members with more control over data usage when streaming on mobile networks - blog

* Data saver feature to allow members to stream more video under smaller data plan or increase video quality if they have higher data plan

* Default bitrate for viewing over mobile networks has been capped globally at 600 kilobits per second Source text (nflx.it/1q4UXj7)