BRIEF-FDA staff backs Acadia's drug to treat psychosis associated with Parkinson's disease

March 25 Fda staff:

* Single pivotal study established statistical evidence that pimavanserin 40 mg does not worsen parkinson's disease status

* Single pivotal study established statistical evidence that Pimavanserin 40 mg efficacious as treatment of parkinson's disease psychosis Source text - 1.usa.gov/22KhOhV Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

