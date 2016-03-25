版本:
BRIEF-Oxigene says receives European orphan drug designation for CA4P

March 25 Oxigene Inc :

* European commission has granted orphan drug designation to CA4P for treatment of gastro-entero-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors

* Oxigene receives European orphan drug designation for ca4p to treat neuroendocrine tumors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

