公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 25日 星期五

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says Delta customers among fatalities in Brussels

March 25 Delta Air Lines Inc :

* Customers are among fatalities caused by explosions in departures area at Brussels' Zaventem airport on march 22

* Delta customers among fatalities in Brussels

* Delta continues to work with local authorities to evaluate when airline operations can resume Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

