BRIEF-Ingersoll-Rand CEO M. W. Lamach's FY 2015 total compensation $17.3 mln

March 25 Ingersoll-rand Plc

* Ingersoll-rand Plc CEO M. W. Lamach's fy 2015 total compensation was $17.3 million versus $19.4 million in fy 2014 - SEC filing Source text: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

