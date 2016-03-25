BRIEF-Leapfrog Enterprises updates on buyout proposal from L&M Acquisitions

March 25 Leapfrog Enterprises

* Co had received proposal from l&m acquisitions inc to acquire all outstanding shares of co through tender offer, second-step merger for $1.10 per share in cash

* Co's board determined that l&m's proposal did not constitute a superior proposal, and would not be expected to lead to a superior proposal