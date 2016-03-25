BRIEF-Leapfrog Enterprises updates on buyout proposal from L&M Acquisitions

BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.351 billion Connecticut Avenue Securities risk sharing deal
March 25 Leapfrog Enterprises
* Co had received proposal from l&m acquisitions inc to acquire all outstanding shares of co through tender offer, second-step merger for $1.10 per share in cash
* Co's board determined that l&m's proposal did not constitute a superior proposal, and would not be expected to lead to a superior proposal Source text: 1.usa.gov/1LMVH6y Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC TO INCREASE QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20 PERCENT
By John Balassi NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Here is the pricing progression on the new bond offering from the Dominican Republic, expected to price later on Wednesday, according to two people with knowledge of the offering: SIZE MATURITY IPTs GUIDANCE LAUNCH US$1.2bn 10 yr Low 6% 6.0% area 5.95% Bookrunner: JP Morgan (Reporting by John Balassi and Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)